Lompoc Police Department Installs New DNA Storage Equipment

The Lompoc Police Department has installed new DNA storage equipment that will help police safely and efficiently handle evidence from multiple crime scenes at a time.

Lompoc police used $20,688 from the Santa Barbara County DNA Identification Fund to purchase two evidence drying cabinets, a commercial freezer and a commercial refrigerator to store evidence.

The DNA Identification Fund is funded by the state DNA Fingerprint, Unsolved Crime and Innocence Protection Act, which takes a portion of fines for criminal offenses.

Previously, the Lompoc Police Department had only one evidence drying cabinet and was using regular home refrigerators and freezers to store evidence.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said the new equipment is more reliable than the previous DNA storage facilities.

“DNA is a crucial part of solving and proving crimes in court, and proper handling and storage of DNA evidence is critical to justice for crime victims,” Walsh said. “We’re grateful to have these new tools for handling and storing DNA evidence, including from multiple crime scenes at once if necessary, so we can work as quickly as possible to solve crimes.”

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the Lompoc Police Department.