Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Issue Season’s First Citation for Illegal Fireworks

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 2, 2014 | 7:11 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department issued its first citation of the season for the possession and use of illegal fireworks.

The citation carries a $1,500 fine, according to Lompoc City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller. He said the person was cited Saturday in the western portion of the city.

“The City of Lompoc has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy toward illegal fireworks, and we have mobilized additional police and firefighter personnel and resources to protect Lompoc citizens from the dangers posed by mortars, bottle rockets and the like,” Wiemiller said.

Illegal fireworks include all launched, exploding and otherwise ignited fireworks that do not meet the state’s “safe and sane” definition.

Mayor John Linn said the goal is to deter people from using illegal fireworks.

Fireworks carrying the safe and sane label are legally permitted within California, but permission and regulation of fireworks is left to local jurisdictions.

Lompoc is in its second year of allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks. While the six booths staffed by nonprofit groups began selling safe and sane fireworks Saturday, the Lompoc regulations permit use only on July 4 and only until 10 p.m. that day.

Residents also are encouraged to keep the streets clear Friday to preserve the safety of their family and friends, and to allow emergency vehicles access, city officials said. Fireworks should not be ignited within public rights of way such as streets.

“The City of Lompoc encourages residents to stay safe as we celebrate our Independence Day,” Wiemiller added.

Lompoc is one of three North County cities allowing the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks.

All fireworks are prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County plus the cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta, Buellton and Solvang.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 