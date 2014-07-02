Lompoc Police Issue Season’s First Citation for Illegal Fireworks

The Lompoc Police Department issued its first citation of the season for the possession and use of illegal fireworks.

The citation carries a $1,500 fine, according to Lompoc City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller. He said the person was cited Saturday in the western portion of the city.

“The City of Lompoc has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy toward illegal fireworks, and we have mobilized additional police and firefighter personnel and resources to protect Lompoc citizens from the dangers posed by mortars, bottle rockets and the like,” Wiemiller said.

Illegal fireworks include all launched, exploding and otherwise ignited fireworks that do not meet the state’s “safe and sane” definition.

Mayor John Linn said the goal is to deter people from using illegal fireworks.

Fireworks carrying the safe and sane label are legally permitted within California, but permission and regulation of fireworks is left to local jurisdictions.

Lompoc is in its second year of allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks. While the six booths staffed by nonprofit groups began selling safe and sane fireworks Saturday, the Lompoc regulations permit use only on July 4 and only until 10 p.m. that day.

Residents also are encouraged to keep the streets clear Friday to preserve the safety of their family and friends, and to allow emergency vehicles access, city officials said. Fireworks should not be ignited within public rights of way such as streets.

“The City of Lompoc encourages residents to stay safe as we celebrate our Independence Day,” Wiemiller added.

Lompoc is one of three North County cities allowing the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks.

All fireworks are prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County plus the cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta, Buellton and Solvang.

