Lompoc Police Department Offers Free Self-Defense Course

The Lompoc Police Department is offering a free, two-week self-defense course to equip community members with tools to protect themselves in various threatening situations involving both strangers and acquaintances. It will cover the three basic components of self protection: awareness, assertiveness and physical techniques.

The course consists of four classes, held on Dec. 6, Dec. 8, Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. Each class runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Applications must be returned by Nov. 25 for consideration, and are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/police/pdf/selfdefenseclassapplication.pdf

Applications can be returned to the Lompoc Police Department, care of Sabrina Ross, or emailed to her at: [email protected]

Participants must be 16 years and older. Accepted applicants will be contacted with additional course information. Applicants will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. If there are more applicants than spaces in the course, applications will be kept on file for future self-defense courses offered through the Lompoc Police Department.

For more information, contact Sabrina Ross at 875-8113 or [email protected]

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.