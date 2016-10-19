Lompoc Police Outfit Vehicles With Fender Wraps to Support Police Explorer Fighting Cancer

A Lompoc Police Department Explorer fighting leukemia, Noah Scott, and his father, Lompoc police Cpl. Charles Scott, were surprised Monday afternoon at the sight of Scott’s patrol vehicle decked out with a special fender wrap honoring Noah.

Lompoc police Chief Pat Walsh, with support from the Lompoc Police Foundation, has arranged for all of the city’s marked police vehicles to be outfitted with a custom Team Noah fender wrap to show support for the 14-year- old Police Explorer battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and his family.

The fender wraps were created by Jesse Taylor, CEO of Pro Tint in Lompoc, who is himself a cancer survivor. He is providing the wraps to the police department at cost.

Charles Scott was asked to go to Pro Tint to pick up his patrol vehicle, and was stunned when he arrived to see the orange fender wrap honoring his son. Scott then drove his vehicle to show the unsuspecting Noah.

“The Lompoc Police Department along with the rest of the community continues to be tremendously supportive of Noah, and it means so much to our family,” Scott said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Scott family with medical expenses, and is almost $15,000 towards its $25,000 goal. In addition, a Facebook page has been established in support of Noah.

— Samantha Scroggin is public information officer for the City of Lompoc.