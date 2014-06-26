Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police, Fire Joining Forces for Annual Cruise and Car Show

By Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc Fire Department | June 26, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.

Lompoc police officers and firefighters have joined forces with the police and fire foundations to bring you the 13th annual Lompoc Police and Fire Cruise and Car Show to be held Aug. 8-9 in Lompoc.

Join us Friday, Aug. 8 to get this great weekend started with a good old-fashioned cruise down Ocean Avenue just like the old days. The cruise will run from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $10 donation to join the cruise that can be paid at the “pit stop” at City Hall the night of the cruise. The cruise is open to any make or model vehicle.

No car? No problem. Set up chairs along the cruise route and enjoy these beautiful works of art roll down the street. Don’t forget to take a walk though the Old Town Market and enjoy the displays and visit the vendors.

The fun doesn't stop after the cruise! Stay the night in one of our local hotels and join from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ryon Park, where the lawn will be full of beautiful classics, souped up late models and pristine imports from all over the U.S. This year will feature vintage police and fire vehicles as well as a few cars from the television show Overhaulin. Car registration is $30 and includes a barbecue dinner and raffle tickets.

The event will be free for spectators so grab the family and head to the park for a great day checking out cars and enjoying live music. There will be pedal car drag races and Hot Wheels racing for the kids. Great barbecue provided by the Elks as well as hot dogs and goodies from Foursquare Church. Bring that competitive spirit and luck as there will be raffles and silent auctions going throughout the day.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to support local special-needs athletes and the local police and fire foundations. The mission of the foundations is to help spread public awareness and safety through scholarships, home safety inspections, public education and volunteer programs and support the missions of the respective departments.

We look forward to seeing all of you out Friday for the cruise and Saturday in the park for Lompoc’s biggest car show.

Pre-registration forms are available by clicking here. Pre-sale raffle tickets are available at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and Fire Station 1. 

For more information, contact Jenelle Osborne at 805.452.7574 or Matt Slipich at 805.340.5950.

— Kurt Latipow is chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.

 

