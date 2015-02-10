Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:45 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Identify Officer Involved in Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 10, 2015 | 3:47 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy shot and wounded by Lompoc police has been arrested for suspicion of attempted homicide due to attacks on his family and the officer, following the conclusion of an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Officer Timothy Xiong

On Tuesday, agency officials identified the shooter as Officer Timothy Xiong, an 11-year veteran of the Police Department. He remains on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. That is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

“It is expected he will return to full duty in the near future,” the agency said.

The shooting of the boy, who police said appeared to be armed with a knife in the 800 block of North L Street, occurred after a series of incidents that began Friday morning and included a break-out from a hospital emergency room, Lompoc police said. 

However, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department has concluded its investigation of the incidents that led to the shooting.

"They have indicated that the weapon the subject used was recovered at the scene by investigators and it was an 'approximately nine-inch metal fork,'" department officials said.

 The subject was arrested by investigators for two counts of attempted homicide, charges stemming from the boy's alleged attacks against his family and the officer, authorities said.

"The subject remains in the hospital recovering from his injury and no additional medical information may be released due to medical privacy laws," according to police.

The incident began Friday morning, when officers were called to the North L Street location on a report of a fight between two brothers.

One brother suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene by paramedics. No arrests were made, police said, as there was a parent on scene, and no charges were requested.

In the afternoon, a crisis-response team associated with the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services asked that officers return to the scene while they contacted the family and offending teenager.

He was taken into protective custody and transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

At 11:15 p.m. Friday, police learned the teen had broken through the sliding glass doors in the hospital emergency room and fled. An hour later, the teen’s father contacted police to say his son was near their residence.

Dispatchers also received several calls reporting two males yelling in the street in the area at about the same time.

Xiong located the teen, and exited his vehicle, telling the boy to stop numerous times. At the same time Xiong saw “what appeared to be a knife in the individual’s hand,” police said in a statement.

“The individual refused to comply with the officer’s commands to stop, advancing on the officer with the weapon and the officer shot one time, hitting the individual once in the upper body area.”

Xiong was the only officer at the scene at the time. 

Police later determined that when the teen had returned home, he used a dumbbell to attack his brother, and had just left the residence when he encountered Xiong.

The brother was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said Saturday that the shooting victim was expected to recover.

Lompoc’s last officer-involved shooting occurred June 4, 2012, in the 200 block of South I Street.

Authorities said Lawrence Kitchen, 67, of Lompoc, had shot two people before police arrived.

Four months later, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office issued the results of its investigation into the incident, ruling the shooting was justifiable homicide.

