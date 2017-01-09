Lompoc Police Identify Woman Killed in Saturday Homicide

A woman found dead in a Lompoc residence over the weekend had recently moved to the city with the man arrested in connection with her killing, Police Chief Pat Walsh said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a residence at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, and found a 47-year-old woman with major injuries to her face, police said.

The woman, identified Monday as Ranae Marie Ronquillo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and time of death were pending results of an autopsy.

Her boyfriend, William Manuel Delgado, 42, was arrested in connection with the slaying, and was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley told Noozhawk.

Ronquillo's address was listed as San Bernardino County, but she reportedly had moved to Lompoc within the past couple of months, according to police.

The couple had come to Lompoc because Delgado had found a job in the area, Walsh said.

Ronquillo’s adult son found her injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street early Saturday morning, Walsh said.

More than an hour later, while detectives were still at the scene, Delgado drove by the residence and was stopped by police without incident.

He was booked into Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police initially said Delgado was on post-release community supervision from Riverside County under Proposition 47.

However, on Monday they said Delgado was convicted in 2014 for domestic violence.

After serving his sentence, he was released from prison and placed on probation through the post-release community supervision program.

Although this program was instituted as a result of AB 109 and realignment, Delgado is also not considered an AB 109 or Proposition 47 release, police said Monday.

Delgado was assigned to San Bernardino County Probation Department supervision based upon the new regulations.

Walsh noted that domestic-violence victims can receive help from a number of programs and organizations in Lompoc.

For instance, assistance is available from Domestic Violence Solutions, which has a crisis hotline and shelters.

“A lot of time victims go it alone,” Walsh said, noting that assistance is available for anyone being abused.

“There are women that are suffering in silence and they don’t tell us,” he said. “There’s all kind of resources for them.”

Ronquillo's family has started a GoFundMe page, which called the woman a “caring free-spirit woman.”

