Lompoc Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Lompoc police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday at an unknown location in the city.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where the shooting victim was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Magallon said. His name and details on his condition were not released.

“The incident location has not yet been clearly established, and the incident is still under investigation,” he added.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

