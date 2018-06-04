Lompoc Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing at Barkin Park

A Lompoc man was fatally stabbed at Barkin Park Tuesday morning and Lompoc police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects, the agency said Thursday.

Theophus Lee Bennett was found at the park, at 501 Summerwood Lane, around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday with multiple stab wounds, Lompoc police said in a statement.

Paramedics transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria where "doctors attempted lifesaving measures that eventually failed," and Bennett died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, or who may have home surveillance security cameras, is asked to call Sgt. Agustin Arias or Detective David Lamar at the Lompoc Police Department, at 805.875.8121 or 805.875.8123.

No further details were available.

