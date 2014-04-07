Lompoc Police Investigating Hit-and-Run That Left Woman in Critical Condition

Lompoc police are asking for the public’s help to identify a felony hit-and-run driver who struck a woman over the weekend, sending her to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North H Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday to areport of a female lying in the roadway near the sidewalk along the east side of H Street, in the northbound lane, according to Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Upon arrival, officers quickly determined that the adult female had suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, Strange said.

He said the victim, whose name was not released, was stabilized at the scene and then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

On Monday, the victim was still in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, being treated for major injuries, Strange said.

Lompoc police were asking anyone with information about the identity of the hit-and-run driver or any other details to contact the department at 805.736.2341.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.