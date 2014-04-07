Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Investigating Hit-and-Run That Left Woman in Critical Condition

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 7, 2014 | 6:11 p.m.

Lompoc police are asking for the public’s help to identify a felony hit-and-run driver who struck a woman over the weekend, sending her to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North H Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday to areport of a female lying in the roadway near the sidewalk along the east side of H Street, in the northbound lane, according to Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Upon arrival, officers quickly determined that the adult female had suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, Strange said.

He said the victim, whose name was not released, was stabilized at the scene and then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. 

On Monday, the victim was still in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, being treated for major injuries, Strange said.

Lompoc police were asking anyone with information about the identity of the hit-and-run driver or any other details to contact the department at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 