Lompoc Police Investigating Possible Hit-and-Run After Finding Injured Woman

Lompoc police are investigating a possible hit-and-run incident after finding a woman injured near the side of the road on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of North H Street after a report of a woman screaming, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The woman was found at the side of the road but was not cooperative with officers, Martin said.

She was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Additional information, including her name, age and condition, were not available.

The incident remains under investigation as officers don’t have enough corroborating information to determine whether a vehicle was involved, Martin added.

