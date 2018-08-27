Monday, August 27 , 2018, 11:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Investigating Second Shooting in Same Alley This Month

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 27, 2018 | 10:08 a.m.

A 26-year-old man received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg in a shooting Sunday night in a Lompoc alley where two other people were shot earlier this month.

At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc police and other emergency personnel responded to the alley between the 700 block of North D and E streets due to a report of a shooting.

A suspect in a dark-colored vehicle fired a gun at the victim, who was in a carport in the alley, Sgt. Bryan Dillard said. 

The victim was transported by a privately owned vehicle to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for his leg injury.

“At this time, it is unknown whether or not this incident is gang-related,” Sgt. Bryan Dillard said.

An additional description for the suspect sought for assault with a deadly weapon wasn’t available. 

This is the second shooting Lompoc police have investigated in this alley over the past two weeks.

On Aug. 13, two men were shot and injured in the same alley, with the investigation into that gang-related incident continuing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or the previous shooting incident can contact the Police Department via the mobile app or by calling 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

