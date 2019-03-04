Pixel Tracker

Teen Bystander Killed in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:48 p.m. | March 4, 2019 | 8:40 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl who police say was an innocent bystander was killed Monday night in west Lompoc in a shooting incident that also left a known gang member wounded, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Lompoc police and firefighters were dispatched to the area of West Ocean Avenue for a report of victims injured in a shooting, said Sgt. Kevin Martin.

A known gang member was walking in an alley between Ocean and Walnut avenues when a vehicle pulled up and fired a weapon, striking him in the leg, Martin said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, ran away between apartments buildings.

A 17-year-old girl, who stepped outside after hearing the disturbance, was shot once and killed, Martin added.

She was at home babysitting her brother and was not affiliated with the first victim, Martin said.

"We're obviously working this one pretty seriously," Martin said. 

The girl's name wasn't released Monday night.

The male victim was transported to a hospital outside of Lompoc, he added. 

Due to the approaching rainstorm, police were working quickly to collect evidence and process the crime scene, he added.

Detectives also were trying to identify those responsible for the shooting Monday night. 

A short time after the shooting, crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies responded to a report of a suicidal woman who had walked from a residence to a business on the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

The two incidents reportedly were not related.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

