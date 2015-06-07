Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Arrest 21-Year-old Man in Stabbing Death

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | June 7, 2015

Lompoc police have arrested one man in connection with a homicide that occurred Saturday night in the 400 block of North M Street.

Officers were called out at about 9 p.m., and found a man who had been stabbed several times, police said.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name was being withheld.

The suspect, Edward Dion Carter, 21, has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder and participation in a criminal street gang, police said Sunday afternoon.

Chief Pat Walsh called for calm in the community, noting "that these crimes often create anger, fear and desire to retaliate.

"It is at these times that the community must come together and be the calming voice to those who are affected. If you know someone who is affected by this crime and is suffering please seek help whether that be a clergy member, family intervention, close friends or other community services," police said.

For assistance,  contact the Help Hotline at 805.734.2711, which can provide referrals to services. 

Anyone with information about the slaying or retaliation is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341 or 805.875.8115.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

