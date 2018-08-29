Lompoc Police Investigating Stabbing After 1 Person Reportedly Injured

One person reportedly was stabbed in Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 4:24 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments along with American Medical Response were dispatched to a report of a stabbing on West Maple Avenue and North I Street.

A CalStar helicopter was dispatched to transport the injured person, reportedly with a stab wound to the back, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

No further details were available.

