Police Arrest Lompoc Man on Murder Charges

Victim's body found, with multiple stab wounds, in the 900 block of North H Street

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:40 p.m. | January 21, 2015 | 3:15 p.m.

Noe Herrera

A 28-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on murder charges Wednesday after confessing to investigators that he had stabbed an acquaintance and telling them where to find the body, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Noe Herrera already was in custody for an alleged assault that occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North L Street when detectives conducted a follow-up interview on Wednesday, said police Capt. Ed Lardner.

Herrera told investigators about the stabbing, Lardner said, and directed them to the body, which was in an area surrounded by tall vegetation behind the Valero Gas Station in the 900 block of North H Street.

Officers located the body at about 1 p.m., Lardner said, adding that the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

"Today, detectives were doing follow-up and re-interviewing him, and during that interview, he disclosed that he'd committed a homicide and gave us the location," Lardner said.

Herrera remained in custody, and the incident remained under investigation.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

