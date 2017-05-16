Lompoc Police, Sheriff’s Bomb Squad Determine Suspicious Device Not a Bomb

The Lompoc Police Department responded to the report of a suspicious device in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue Tuesday morning and determined it was not a bomb.

The device was apparently first discovered on Friday and employees of a nearby business moved it from its original location by kicking it, according to police.

When reported on around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lompoc officers and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Bomb Squad responded and used a robot to examine the device.

"The device is a cylindrical piece of metal that had a .20 gauge shotgun shell attached to it," police said.

"The gunpowder and pellets had been removed from the shell but the primer was still intact."

The device was booked into evidence and Lompoc police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

Due to the incident, Pine Street remained closed temporarily from H Street to M Street, and people were asked to avoid the area.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

