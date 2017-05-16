Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police, Sheriff’s Bomb Squad Determine Suspicious Device Not a Bomb

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | May 16, 2017 | 10:18 a.m.

The Lompoc Police Department responded to the report of a suspicious device in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue Tuesday morning and determined it was not a bomb. 

The device was apparently first discovered on Friday and employees of a nearby business moved it from its original location by kicking it, according to police. 

When reported on around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lompoc officers and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Bomb Squad responded and used a robot to examine the device. 

"The device is a cylindrical piece of metal that had a .20 gauge shotgun shell attached to it," police said.

Authorities responded to the report of a suspicious device reported on West Pine Avenue in Lompoc Tuesday morning and determined the device wasn’t a bomb. Click to view larger
"The gunpowder and pellets had been removed from the shell but the primer was still intact." 

The device was booked into evidence and Lompoc police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities. 

Due to the incident, Pine Street remained closed temporarily from H Street to M Street, and people were asked to avoid the area. 

No further details were available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
 

