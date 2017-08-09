Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Report Injury in Morning Carjacking

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 9, 2017

A 70-year-old man was the victim of a carjacking on Wednesday morning in Lompoc after declining to give two people a ride. 

At approximately 8:45 a.m., a man and a woman asked the victim for a ride at the intersection of West Airport Avenue and North R Street, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said. 

The driver, whose name was not released, refused the male suspect, who walked in front of the vehicle and entered the truck through an unlocked passenger door, Martin added.

“The suspect attempts to stab the victim with a screwdriver but the victim is able to move away to avoid the injury,” Martin said. 

A struggle occurred in the vehicle before the male suspect went to the driver’s door and pulled the victim from the truck, causing him to fall to his knees.

Both the male suspect and the female suspect entered the victim's pickup and drove away in an easterly direction at a high speed, Martin said. 

The stolen Nissan Frontier with a crew cab is burgundy and has a license plate number of 8E97800. 

The driver reportedly had minor injuries from the altercation.

The suspects reportedly were a black man and a black woman, both between 20 and 25 years old, and dressed in all black,  police said. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen the vehicle, or suspects is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341. Anonymous tips may be submitted via police department’s mobile app.

