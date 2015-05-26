Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Issuing Tickets to Residents Caught in the Act — of Doing Good

Wild West Pizza owner Dave Goldy donates hundreds of vouchers for free pizzas to launch the new 'Positive Ticketing Program' to help boost community engagement

Dave Goldy, owner of Wild West Pizz in Lompoc, gave the Police Department “tickets” for a free personal pizza to cite residents for doing positive things.
Dave Goldy, owner of Wild West Pizz in Lompoc, gave the Police Department “tickets” for a free personal pizza to cite residents for doing positive things. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 26, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

Police are nabbing Lompoc residents in the act of doing something good — and issuing tickets that bring rewards not fines. 

Wild West Pizza & Grill owner Dave Goldy donated hundreds of vouchers for a free personal pizza with one topping to launch the Lompoc Police Department’s “Positive Ticketing Program.”

Police officers who see residents doing something good, such as youths wearing proper safety gear while skateboarding and bike-riding, are stopping them in the act and issuing a positive ticket. 

“When he contacted me, I thought this was great,” Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said. “It’s good for the officers, too. There’s not a lot of goodwill in national discourse right now between police and communities.”

The job of a police officer can be filled with negativity, he noted.

“We’re not responding to happy things most of the time,” he added.

Walsh, who is in his first year leading the Lompoc agency, said he knew of similar programs at his former department where 7-Eleven coupons were given out.

His officers are happy to have positive tickets to present to residents, he said, adding the agency is being judicious in handing them out.

“This gives us an opportunity to just do something nice. It also gives us an opportunity for officers to have a nice pleasant conversation with somebody,” he said.

Additionally, the agency is keeping a ledger to track distribution of tickets to halt any rumors the freebies are going to the children of department staff, the chief said.

LPD positive
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh holds citations that will be handed out to youths and adults doing positive things. The citations can be redeemed for a free personal pizza from Wild West Pizza. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Since word of the program has spread, Goldy said the response from his customers and neighbors has been great.

“By giving back to the community we get it back, too,” Goldy said. “It’s a win-win all around.”

Wild West Pizza has been a big supporter of the River Bend Bike Park and asked officers to especially keep an eye out for cyclists doing their part to keep the site clean.

An article about the program appeared on conservative political commentator Glenn Beck’s website, and immediately drew criticism the program will lead to illegal stops.

But Goldy said he already talked to Lompoc police, who said the positive tickets will be handed over during casual contacts with community members and can’t be used as a guise to pull someone over.

“That’s why it’s focused more on children than adults,” Goldy said. 

He also has heard from representatives of Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto show wanting to talk about the Positive Ticketing Program.

Walsh said officers won’t hesitate to issue positive tickets to deserving adults encountered during regular interactions. 

The Positive Ticketing Program also fits one of the chief’s goals of boosting community engagement so residents know the Lompoc police cares about their town. 

“I’m still relatively new here and this is just such a giving town,” Walsh said. “I really like Lompoc. This is very typical of Lompoc.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 