Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police K9 Awarded Ballistic Vest

By Sgt. Chuck Strange for the Lompoc Police Department | December 22, 2014 | 5:02 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department's K9 Bolt has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and a generous donation from the Hausman Family Foundation.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Each vest costs $950 and has a five-year warranty.

The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four legged K9 officers. Through private and corporate sponsorships, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provided over 1,125 law enforcement dogs in 39 states with protective vests since 2009 at a cost of $1,068,750.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. announces its calendar on sale now for $15 online by clicking here and at select retailers. Proceeds from the sales will provide bullet and stab protective vests. All goods and services for the calendar were donated by generous sponsors, photographers and participating law enforcement agency, for police dogs actively working without the potentially lifesaving equipment. 

The organization orders the U.S. made vests exclusively from distributor Regency Police Supply in Hyannis, Mass., which also does the custom embroidery on the body armor. Vests are manufactured by Armor Express in Central Lake, Mich.

 New K9 graduates as well as K9's with expired vests are eligible to participate. The program is open to law enforcement dogs who are US employed, certified and at least 19 months of age.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508.824.6978. Tax deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s Inc., P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718, or via the website by clicking here.

— Sgt. Chuck Strange represents the Lompoc Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 