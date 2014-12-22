Lompoc Police K9 Awarded Ballistic Vest

The Lompoc Police Department's K9 Bolt has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and a generous donation from the Hausman Family Foundation.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Each vest costs $950 and has a five-year warranty.

The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four legged K9 officers. Through private and corporate sponsorships, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provided over 1,125 law enforcement dogs in 39 states with protective vests since 2009 at a cost of $1,068,750.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. announces its calendar on sale now for $15 online by clicking here and at select retailers. Proceeds from the sales will provide bullet and stab protective vests. All goods and services for the calendar were donated by generous sponsors, photographers and participating law enforcement agency, for police dogs actively working without the potentially lifesaving equipment.

The organization orders the U.S. made vests exclusively from distributor Regency Police Supply in Hyannis, Mass., which also does the custom embroidery on the body armor. Vests are manufactured by Armor Express in Central Lake, Mich.

New K9 graduates as well as K9's with expired vests are eligible to participate. The program is open to law enforcement dogs who are US employed, certified and at least 19 months of age.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508.824.6978. Tax deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s Inc., P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718, or via the website by clicking here.

— Sgt. Chuck Strange represents the Lompoc Police Department.