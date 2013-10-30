Lompoc Police Make Arrest in Double Stabbings

A 19-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing two juveniles, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Carlos Mendoza was booked into the Lompoc Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Sgt. Chuck Strange said.

His bail was set at $30,000.

Mendoza is accused of stabbing two juveniles at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday during a fight in the alley south of the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue, Strange said.

The two victims, whose names were not released, were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor stab wounds, Strange said.

The motive for the stabbings remained under investigation, Strange said.

