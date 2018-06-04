Lompoc Police Make Arrests at DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

The Lompoc Police Department is dedicated to keeping our roadways safe through both enforcement and education. Last Friday, the Lompoc Police Department conducted a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the 200 block of East Ocean Avenue.

The purpose of the checkpoint was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol/drugs, but also to locate unlicensed drivers and drivers whose licenses are suspended. We would like to remind everyone of the dangers of impaired driving.

The following charges/arrests were made during the checkpoint:

» DUI drivers — 1

» Driving on a suspended license — 2

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 1

» Drivers evaluated for sobriety — 5

» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold — 2

» Vehicles forfeited — 0

» Vehicles passing through the checkpoint — 354

» Lying to a police officer arrest — 0

» Other miscellaneous arrests — 1

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that reminds everyone report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.

— Leo Garza is a police agent for the Lompoc Police Department.