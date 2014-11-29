Lompoc Police Officer Arrested for Violating Court Order

Detective Matthew Hill, arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence, taken into custody again after allegedly contacting victim

A Lompoc police officer accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend has been arrested for contacting the alleged victim on Thanksgiving, violating a court order.

Matthew Lee Hill, 29, was arrested Saturday without incident and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for violating a no-contact order issued earlier this month, police Sgt. Chuck Strange said.

Hill, a Lompoc police detective, was arrested on possible domestic violence charges Oct. 19 at a Vandenberg Village residence after neighbors reported a disturbance when Hill was off duty, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

He was booked into County Jail and was released after posting $25,000 bail, she said.

At an arraignment last week, a judge told Hill he wasn’t allowed to contact the victim, who is now his ex-girlfriend, Strange said.

He said Lompoc police learned Hill had violated the order Thursday evening in the 200 block of North F Street in Lompoc, so sheriff’s deputies arrested Hill for the misdemeanor charge Friday.

“The Lompoc Police Department has opened an administrative investigation into the new allegations against Detective Hill,” Strange said. “Domestic Violence is a serious problem in America, and the Lompoc Police Department urges those who suffer from this crime to come forward and report their abuser.”

Anyone who may be in need of assistance in domestic violence situations is asked to call Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 805.736.0965.

