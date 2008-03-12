Lompoc Police Officer Completes Leadership Course

Sergeant Lane Middleton of the Lompoc Police Department was honored last week as a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

Sergeant Lane Middleton of the Lompoc Police Department was honored on March 7, as a graduate of the 231st Class of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute. The graduation ceremony was held in Ontario, California on Friday afternoon.

The Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute is sponsored in a collaborative effort between the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training and the California State University at Long Beach. The Supervisory Leadership Institute’s focus is upon principle-based leadership and practical application of these principles in daily law enforcement operations.

The 24-day course of instruction spans eight months and is only provided to officers at the rank of sergeant.

The Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SBSLI) is a program designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making in California law enforcement front-line supervisors. Designed and implemented in 1988 through the efforts of California law enforcement professionals and top educators and trainers, the SBSLI is an intense program based on experiential learning techniques. Students are challenged to learn new ways to resolve issues through group and individual work.

Middleton graduated with 21 other police and sheriff sergeants from law enforcement agencies across the State.