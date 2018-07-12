Lompoc Police Officer Eric Andreasen Recognized for DUI Enforcement

The Lompoc Police Department officer Eric Andreasen was honored Tuesday by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Southern California Region for making 25 arrests for driving under the influence this past year.

Andreasen was recognized at the 2018 Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Luncheon in Camarillo. The luncheon honored law enforcement officers in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties for their efforts stopping the crime of DUI.

The recognition marks the 18th year that Andreasen has been honored by MADD for his DUI enforcement efforts, according to Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh. Andreasen has made more than 800 DUI arrests in his career.

“Officer Andreasen is committed to keeping Lompoc safe, and has a passion for enforcing impaired driving laws,” Walsh said. “He is aware of the damage drunken and high drivers do to a community, families and themselves. I am proud of officer Andreasen and the Lompoc police officers who make these arrests for their continued work in this critical area.”

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the Lompoc Police Department.