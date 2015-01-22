Lompoc Police Release Identity of Homicide Victim

The victim of an apparent homicide in Lompoc has been identified as Salvador Hernandez, a 57-year-old transient, Lompoc police Capt. Ed Lardner said Thursday.

Hernandez's body​ was found Wednesday in tall vegetation behind the Valero Gas Station in the 900 block of North H Street.

An autopsy on Hernandez was conducted Thursday, but the results were pending toxicology and other reports, Lardner said.

He previously had said Hernandez suffered multiple stab wounds.

On Wednesday, police booked Noe Herrera, 28, of Lompoc on suspicion of murder in Hernandez's slaying.

Herrera already was in custody because he was arrested in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in a residence in the 400 block of North L Street, police said.

The brutal assault reportedly involved a relative.

While investigators interviewed Herrera about the assault, he told them about the homicide, Lardner said, and directed police to the body, which was found Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect and the slaying victim were acquaintances, but Lardner would not expand on how they knew other.

Since he has been in custody this week, Herrara reportedly also has attacked a cell mate.

After reviewing police reports, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office expects to file formal charges against Herrera as soon as Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc.

Police officers in Lompoc reportedly have had prior contact with Herrera.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.