Lompoc Police Seek Armed-Robbery Suspect

The Lompoc Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a Circle K store and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect entered the Circle K store at 1421 E Ocean Ave. at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding cash, according to police.

The clerk placed an undisclosed amount of money in a bag, and the suspect then ran west out of the store into the northwest parking lot of the Travel Lodge parking lot at 1415 E Ocean Ave., possibly to a waiting vehicle.

The suspect was described as an adult, approximately 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 180 to 190 pounds, with brown eyes, police said.

He was reportedly wearing a dark or navy blue baggy sports jacket with a hood and a drawstring, a jacket with a 3-4-inch horizontal light colored horizontal strip across the chest, gray or tan baggy pants, black shoes with white laces and white soles, a blue bandana over his face, and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

