Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:00 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Seek Armed-Robbery Suspect

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2013 | 6:35 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a Circle K store and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect entered the Circle K store at 1421 E Ocean Ave. at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding cash, according to police.

The clerk placed an undisclosed amount of money in a bag, and the suspect then ran west out of the store into the northwest parking lot of the Travel Lodge parking lot at 1415 E Ocean Ave., possibly to a waiting vehicle.

The suspect was described as an adult, approximately 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 180 to 190 pounds, with brown eyes, police said.

He was reportedly wearing a dark or navy blue baggy sports jacket with a hood and a drawstring, a jacket with a 3-4-inch horizontal light colored horizontal strip across the chest, gray or tan baggy pants, black shoes with white laces and white soles, a blue bandana over his face, and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 