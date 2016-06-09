Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:00 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Seek Witnesses in Dog Abuse Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully| updated logo | June 9, 2016 | 6:53 p.m.
The Lompoc Police Department is looking for information about a suspect who beat Odin, a pit bull, on Memorial Day weekend. Click to view larger
The Lompoc Police Department is looking for information about a suspect who beat Odin, a pit bull, on Memorial Day weekend.  (Lompoc Police Department photo)

Lompoc police are seeking help in identifying witnesses for a dog abuse case that happened on Memorial Day weekend.

The incident occurred May 30 at 11:15 p.m. on Walnut Avenue near the 200 block of North E Street, according to a Lompoc police request for public assistance issued Thursday.

The dog, known as Odin, is a pit bull mix estimated to be 3 to 4 years old and lives in the area where the incident occurred.

“During the course of the crime, the suspect slammed Odin onto the ground,” said Sgt. Kevin Martin. “He then dragged the dog by two of its legs across the street. The suspect then picked up Odin a second time and slammed him to the ground again. 

“The suspect then began kicking Odin, in the ribs, approximately five times before dragging him again,” Martin added.

A suspect was arrested on the night of the incident, but police are looking for additional witnesses to the crime. 

Odin suffered a bloody nose and road rash injuries, police said, adding the dog was lethargic after the beating.

“Odin is at home doing well with his owners who are not suspected in his abuse,” police said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Brian Guerra in the Police Department Investigations Division at 805.875.8123.

People also can use the Police Department app to leave any anonymous tips or call 805.875.USEE (8733)

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

