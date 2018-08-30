Lompoc Police Investigating Stabbing That Sends Man to Hospital

One person was stabbed Thursday night in Lompoc, in the same area as other violent crimes in the city in recent weeks, police said.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments along with American Medical Response were dispatched to the 400 block of North M Street for a report of a stabbing, police Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.

An adult male had a stab wound on his body and after he was treated at the scene, he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which they are calling assault with a deadly weapon, and ask anyone with information to contact the Police Department Investigations Bureau at 805.875.8120.

In recent weeks, Lompoc police have investigated a number of violent incidents including a stabbing Wednesday afternoon and shootings earlier in the month.

The 500 block of North M Street is where a fatal stabbing occurred in 2015, after a fight between rival gang members.

