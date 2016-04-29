Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:21 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Seeking Victims of Burglaries After Suspect Arrested, Property Recovered

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 29, 2016 | 8:46 p.m.
Wyatt Douglas Wildman Jr.
Wyatt Douglas Wildman Jr.

Lompoc police are trying to find victims of previous burglaries after recovering numerous items that are believed to have been stolen.

On Wednesday, police conducted a theft investigation at the Lompoc Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave. 

“When officers reviewed the security video provided by Home Depot, they recognized the suspect from prior contacts,” Sgt. Kevin Martin said Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Wyatt Douglas Wildman Jr., who was spotted in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Detectives began investigating Wildman, and located a large amount of property in locations where he was known to reside, police said. 

During the investigation, police identified property from six known burglary investigations and recovered numerous items, Martin said.

The Lompoc Police Department needs the public's help in matching the items with their owners.

People who have been a victim of a burglary, or have seen Wyatt Wildman Jr. in the neighborhood, and believe the property has been recovered, can call Detective Brian Guerra at 805.736.2341, ext. 8123.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 