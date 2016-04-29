Lompoc Police Seeking Victims of Burglaries After Suspect Arrested, Property Recovered

Lompoc police are trying to find victims of previous burglaries after recovering numerous items that are believed to have been stolen.

On Wednesday, police conducted a theft investigation at the Lompoc Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave.

“When officers reviewed the security video provided by Home Depot, they recognized the suspect from prior contacts,” Sgt. Kevin Martin said Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Wyatt Douglas Wildman Jr., who was spotted in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Detectives began investigating Wildman, and located a large amount of property in locations where he was known to reside, police said.

During the investigation, police identified property from six known burglary investigations and recovered numerous items, Martin said.

The Lompoc Police Department needs the public's help in matching the items with their owners.

People who have been a victim of a burglary, or have seen Wyatt Wildman Jr. in the neighborhood, and believe the property has been recovered, can call Detective Brian Guerra at 805.736.2341, ext. 8123.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .