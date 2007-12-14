Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Lompoc Police Target Impaired Drivers

By Staff | December 14, 2007 | 8:25 a.m.


The Lompoc Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Friday Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning. In an effort to reduce the number of people killed and injured in alcohol-related crashes, DUI checkpoints, according to the department, are conducted to identify offenders and get them off the street, as well as educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving.

A major component of these checkpoints is to increase awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and to encourage sober designated drivers.


A DUI checkpoint is a proven effective method for achieving this goal, according to the Lompoc Police Department. By publicizing these enforcement and education efforts, Lompoc authorities believe motorists can be deterred from drinking and driving.

Traffic volume and weather permitting, all vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 if they see a suspected impaired driver.


Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

