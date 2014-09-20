Capps Seeks to Name Lompoc Post Office after Federal Correctional Officer Killed in 1997

Lompoc native and Los Alamos resident Scott Williams was stabbed to death by inmate at Lompoc prison

A bill introduced last week in Congress would name the U.S. Post Office building in Lompoc after Scott J. Williams, a correctional officer killed at the Lompoc federal prison 17 years ago.

If enacted, the legislation would designate the facility at 801 W. Ocean Ave. as the Federal Correctional Officer Scott J. Williams Memorial Post Office Building.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, introduced H.R. 5562 on Thursday in Williams’ honor.

“Naming this post office after Senior Officer Specialist Williams is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to serving his country with valor,” Capps said in a news release.

“I hope my House colleagues will join me in honoring this man, whose selfless career has kept our nation and community safe, by swiftly passing this bill.”

According to Capps, the bill is co-sponsored by the entire California congressional delegation.

Williams, a senior officer specialist, was killed in the line of duty at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc on April 3, 1997.

An inmate with an improvised knife delivered the fatal blow in the incident, which also injured four other correctional officers who went to assist Williams.

He had served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm, earning a Purple Heart and receiving several awards, including “Marine of the Year.”

The Lompoc High School graduate had been employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for four years.

Williams, who was 30, lived in Los Alamos with his wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Kallee and Kaitlin.

A section of Highway 1 between Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc also recognizes Williams.

In late 2012, the stretch of roadway was renamed the Federal Correctional Office Scott Williams Memorial Highway after being approved by the Legislature.

A training center at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex also bears Williams’ name.

