Lompoc Posts 2018 Resolution Run Winners

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division would like to thank everyone who helped ring in a healthy new year with the 2018 Resolution Run.

The event, held Jan. 1 at Riverbend Park Fitness Trail, included a 1K run for ages 5-7, and a 5K run for ages 8 and older.

Competition categories were broken down by age as follows: 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70-plus.

Winners are:



First place: Kaitlyn Greenwood, age 13. Time: 22:01

Second place: Emily MacFarlane, age 13. Time 35:24

First place: Kristina Greenwood, age 19. Time: 18:44



First place: Erin Hendricks, age 36. Time: 28:17



First place: Abbi Marrs, age 42. Time: 33:27

Second place: Sheila MacFarlane, age 44. Time: 35:24

First place: Fran Zimmerman, age 69. Time: 34:48

Second place: Julie Campos, age 64. Time: 36:24



First place: Cesar Ayuso, age 17. Time: 17:20



Second place: John Barajas, age 16. Time: 18:07

First place: Brad Beal, age 36. Time: 26:04

Second place: Mark Hendricks, age 39. Time: 28:17

First place: Mark Greenwood, age 53. Time: 23:10

Second place: Juan Campos, age 57. Time: 24:35

First place: Wayne Davis, age 65. Time: 32:08

First place: Brian Scally, age 70. Time: 40:37

The list of winners is also at http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec/Events/ResolutionRun/Results2018.pdf.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.