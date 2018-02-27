Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:32 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lompoc Posts Commercial Cannabis License Application

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | February 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Commercial Cannabis License Use Applications in the city of Lompoc will be available to the public starting Thursday, March 1. The applications can be accessed at www.cityoflompoc.com/clerk/cannabis.

More information about the application process, including application fees and requirements, will be made available on the city’s new cannabis webpage www.cityoflompoc.com/clerk/cannabis with the launch of the application.

Also, the city of Lompoc will be holding a public workshop 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 5, in Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

The workshop will feature a brief informational session on the application process, and a Q&A session.

The city’s new cannabis webpage features information about state cannabis regulations, as well as copies of local cannabis use ordinances and regulations.

Contact information for questions regarding business tax licenses, zoning and land use, and general inquiries about cannabis businesses in Lompoc can also be found at the webpage.

To keep the community well-informed about the latest updates on commercial cannabis business in Lompoc, the city will update its cannabis webpage as information becomes available.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

