Lompoc Provides Applications for Block Grants

The city of Lompoc is making funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and Local Human Service Funds for fiscal year 2019-20.

To apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a mandatory pre-application workshop: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in Lompoc City Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Copies of the CDBG applications will be available at the workshop, and are currently available on the city’s website, www.cityoflompoc.com/comdev/. Applications can be electronically mailed by request.

Deadline for submitting completed applications is 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. All applications must be submitted to the Community Development Division at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

For more information, call the Economic and Community Development Department, 805-875-8270 or email [email protected]

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.