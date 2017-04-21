Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Public Safety Officers Recognized For Outstanding Performance

Firefighter Christopher Martinez and Lompoc Police Officer Lucas Signorelli honored at Lompoc Elks Public Safety Members Appreciation Night

Lompoc Police Officer Lucas Signorelli and Lompoc Firefighter Christopher Martinez were recognized at Thursday’s Lompoc Elks Public Safety Members Appreciation Night. Click to view larger
By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | April 21, 2017 | 2:36 p.m.

City of Lompoc Firefighter Christopher Martinez and Lompoc Police Officer Lucas Signorelli were among local public safety officers honored Thursday night at the Lompoc Elks Public Safety Members Appreciation Night.

Signorelli, a school resource officer at Lompoc High School, and Martinez received the Elks Outstanding Performance Award at the dinner and awards ceremony held at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave.

The Lompoc Firefighters Association nominated Martinez for the award, citing his excellent work ethic and positive attitude.

Lompoc Fire Department Capt. Brian Federmann, president of the Lompoc Firefighters Association, said Martinez’s exemplary performance should serve as an example for all aspiring firefighters.

“Chris demonstrates the qualities and characteristics of all of our members and our culture of above and beyond service,” Federmann continued. “This is what makes our organization able to serve our community at the level we do. It was difficult to select a single individual to nominate for the award, when it takes a collective approach to serve our community with a small organization. “

Martinez began his career with the Lompoc Fire Department in 2015, and has been active with the fire department’s Urban Search and Rescue team, Child Car Seat Program and the EMT Expanded Skills Program. In addition, Martinez is an instructor for the department’s Community Emergency Response Team program.

Martinez is currently working on his second master’s degree, and is a part-time instructor for the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh described Signorelli in his nomination for the Elks Outstanding Performance Award as innovative, committed to helping local youth, and as someone who goes above and beyond to connect with students.

“Officer Signorelli has thrown himself into the school resource officer role at Lompoc High School,” Walsh said. “This year he has made positive progress in building relationships with our youth. He is trying to know every student’s name, and goes out of his way to say hello, converse with the students and make their environment safe.”

Signorelli has traveled to watch his student mentees take part in sporting events other important occasions, and one mentee even described Signorelli as the most influential person in her life.

Signorelli held an art competition asking students to portray police in a positive light, and took the winners out to lunch with his own money.

Signorelli is a nine-year veteran of the Lompoc Police Department, holds self-defense classes for the community, is a SWAT team member, and a former soldier who served his country during wartime.

Samantha Scroggin is public information officer for Lompoc. 

 

