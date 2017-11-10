Lompoc Pulls Away From Camarillo in 2nd Half of CIF Opener

Football

Lompoc quarterback Xavier Nix sparked a third-quarter surge to lead the Braves to a 42-17 football victory over Camarillo in a CIF-SS Division 3 first-round playoff game on Friday night at Huyck Stadium.

Lompoc was ahead 14-10 at halftime.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Nix completed a 33-yard TD strike to Shemar Savage. He scored on a quarterback keeper and Ruben Cortez found the end zone after a 9-yard run to make it a 35-10 game.

Camarillo got a touchdown on a run by Jesse Valenzuela, cutting Lompoc's lead to 35-17. But Nix found Savage again for the clinching score.

"The second half, we had to throw a little bit on first down to loosen them up, and that’s what we did. I thought Xavier stepped up and played well," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said.

Nix was 7 for 10 passing for 120 yards and two TDs.

Lompoc also ran the ball well. Toa Taua had 128 yards on 17 carries and Dallas Canley rushed for 102 on seven carries.

"Tonight was a good test for everybody," Canley said. "Our whole line did a good job of pushing people out of the way.

I just have to thank the line again, because they were moving those boys out of the way, and our receivers were doing a hellava job downfield blocking to keep me going."

"Just super impressive and a great team win," Jones said. "But obviously we’ve got to get ready and improve next week and get ready for a long road trip."