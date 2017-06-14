Lompoc Rallies Around Critically Ill Teen Noah Scott

Prayers and other support are being offered as his condition worsens in fight against acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Supporters of a Lompoc teen battling cancer are splashing the community in orange while offering prayers and other support.

Noah Scott’s condition worsened in recent days, family members said in Team Noah Facebook posts, adding that “Noah needs a miracle.”

Police Chief Pat Walsh also alerted the community about the setback.

“Please keep Noah and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this very trying time,” Walsh said a special request.

Noah, who has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is the son of police Cpl. Charles Scott and his wife, Kristin.

The teen’s condition remained bleak Wednesday.

“Noah's LPD family has been updating the Scott family with photos of the decorations of balloons, ribbons and banners up and down H Street as well as the Police Station,” Walsh wrote in Wednesday’s update. “The kindness of Lompoc has overwhelmed the Scott family as well as the Lompoc Police.”

Noah, 14, and the Scott family have been the focus of ongoing support as he battled cancer after his diagnosis Jully 14, 2016. Last year, police cars were outfitted with orange fender wraps saying, “Team Noah. #You’ve got this kid.”

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who grew up in Lompoc, also urged his social media followers to pray for Noah.

“His condition is not great right now, and he's fighting for his life. I admire the heck out of this kid, and we share a mutual love for the game of baseball. The kid needs a miracle, and love and prayers definitely help,” Duffy wrote.

Noah had been at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but was transported to UCLA Medical Center as complications arose in late May.

The Police Department is collecting donations for family members who traveled be with Noah.

In addition to prayers, anyone who wants to assist financially can donate to the family's GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Donations also may be dropped off at the Lompoc police station, 107 Civic Center Plaza.

“On behalf of the Scott family and the Lompoc Police Department, I want to thank all of you who have voiced your concern, love and kindness in this trying time,” Walsh said. "It means more than you know to have the love of the whole community behind Noah."

