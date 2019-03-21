Look to Have Field Day at Lompoc Recreation Division’s Track And Field Meet

The Lompoc Recreation Division will host the Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Championships, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave. Check-in opens at 8 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club.

Registration for the field day includes participation in a maximum of four events, which include sprints, distance runs and relays, and field competitions.

Cost to register is $15 per athlete ($20 on day of), and $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes (max $375 value).

Registration forms are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Pre-registration is recommended by Thursday, April 25, although day-of registration will be offered. Completed registration forms should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

For more information, call Chad Dawson, recreation supervisor, 805-875-8092.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.