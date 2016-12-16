Lompoc Promotes Healthy New Year with Resolution Run

The Lompoc community is invited to ring in a healthy new year with a Resolution Run at the Riverbend Park Fitness Trail on Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a 1K run for ages 5-7, and a 5K for ages 8 and older.

Check-in for the Lompoc Recreation Division’s Resolution Run is from 8-8:45 a.m. The runs start at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $20 and can be completed through the day of the event. To register, call the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or stop by Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

All skill levels are welcome, and first- and second-place awards will be given. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.