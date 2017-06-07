Lompoc Resident Honored for Leadership in Arts

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced Vicki Andersen is the recipient of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission 2017 Leadership in the Arts Award for her significant impact on the arts and culture in the county.

Fourth District County Supervisor Peter Adam recognized Andersen for her work at a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors. She also will be honored by the Arts Commission at events, including the North County Arts Symposium on Nov. 3.

The Leadership in the Arts Award was established in 2006 by the Arts Commission to:

“Honor and recognize individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on the arts and culture of our region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting advancing and sustaining our quality of life through the Arts.”

Established in 1977, the Arts Commission is a 15-member panel with three representatives appointed by each of the five County district supervisors.

Andersen has provided decades of stewardship for the Lompoc arts community, serving as an officer and member of the Lompoc Valley Arts Council.

The Lompoc Valley Arts Council provides a monthly forum for representatives from local arts and culture organizations to collaborate on programming and share resources that benefit local residents, students and cultural practitioners.

She served as a founding member of Lompoc Mural Society, which represents Santa Barbara County in the Global Mural Arts & Cultural Tourism Association, as well as the California Public Art & Mural Society.

In Lompoc, Andersen has overseen the storage, maintenance, preservation and promotion of murals including the establishment of Lompoc’s Arts and Culture Weekend, which opened the world-renowned mural-making program to the public.

She is also known for her vivid impressionistic paintings and canon of visual art. Andersen’s portfolio includes the 12-foot-by-48-foot Mission Vieja mural that depicts and commemorates Lompoc's Lost Mission.

Andersen contributes to art and culture throughout Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Ynez Valley Quick Draw arts festival, which is now in its 30th year.

Andersen will be recognized at the upcoming Arts Commission Arts Coffee, a free town hall event at noon, Wednesday, July 12 at the Elverhoj Museum in Solvang.

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Arts Commission members are expected to attend the Arts Coffee.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.