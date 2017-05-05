Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Residents Asked to Help Snuff Fire Hazards

By Dena Paschke for Lompoc Fire Department | May 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Lompoc’s annual program to reduce fire hazards created by weeds and overgrown vegetation is underway, and the Lompoc Fire Department is asking all residents to do their part to maintain a fire-safe community.

The last three years, fires have threatened the city, and this year the Fire Department is reminding residents to prepare now. Residents should anticipate the possibility that this summer they may be asked to evacuate.

By May 30, property owners in Lompoc are asked to inspect their property and:

» Clear yards and empty lots by mowing (to 3 inches high or less). This includes any vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove cuttings.

» Clear dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees and tree limbs.

» Remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from the property.

» Clear hillsides above and below your home to remove weeds and dead brush.

In addition, community members are encouraged to sign up for alerts at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/AwareAndPrepare/ so they can be aware of warnings and other important messages.

Parcels not cleared prior to May 30 are in violation of the Lompoc Fire and Municipal Code, and are subject to forced abatement and fines.

For more information, contact Battalion Chief/Fire Marshal Dena Paschke, 875-8063, or [email protected]

— Dena Paschke for Lompoc Fire Department.

 
