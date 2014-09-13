Lompoc Residents Form ‘Trash Mob’ to Spruce Up Community

Dozens of volunteers take action to remove litter from all over the city for the first of what is now planned to be a monthly event

Fed up with litter dotting their community, some residents took action Saturday by forming the first Lompoc "trash mob."

Dozens of volunteers spread out across the city to spruce up Lompoc in an effort that sprouted from a Facebook post.

Brent Hamner, one of the organizers, estimated about 60 people participated in the first of what’s planned to be a monthly event.

“(It’s) more than we expected, which is good considering it’s brand new,” Hamner said.

They plan to hold other trash mobs on the second Saturday of each month.

Hamner, one of the administrators of the Lompoc Forum group on Facebook, said a post about litter sparked many comments of complaint but little action toward solving the problem.

On Aug. 22, he created the Clean Up Lompoc group, which quickly gained members interested in targeting the trash in their community. Within 24 hours, the group had more than 50 members.

“Then it just took off from there,” he said.

Group member Frank Campo of Lompoc suggested calling it a trash mob, a play on the “cash mobs” that form to spend money at one business to help boost the economy.

Wild West Pizza & Grill supplied lunch for the volunteers. The city of Lompoc supported the effort and provided some supplies.

The grassroots clean-up group targeted a few sites Saturday such as the flood control channel near V Street and Olive Avenue, the ditch near A and D streets and fields around Home Depot and the Wine Ghetto.

Another organizer, Opal Andreatta, picked up garbage with her 8-year-old son, Trent.

“This is a way to do community outreach and care about the town,” she said.

People don't have to be part of the trash mob to participate, they can pick up litter whenever they’re out walking in the community, she said.

Lisa Reutzel of Lompoc picked up trash with her daughter, Lily. Her husband, Mark Reutzel, collected trash nearby.

A new resident of Lompoc, she said she noticed the trash.

“I figured I can’t complain about it unless I’m willing to do something about it,” she added.

At the end of the day, the organizers said they hauled five truckloads of trash to the landfill.

“I’m hoping this thing continues growing," Hammer added. "I’m sure it will.”

