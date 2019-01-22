Lompoc Restaurant Week Dishing Out Good Eats

The Lompoc Valley will be showing off its culinary craft during Lompoc Restaurant Week, Feb. 18-24.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau (LVCC&VB) and Shop Lompoc, Shop Small are sponsoring the celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of Lompoc.

Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week allows dining patrons an opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe meal for one, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event for $20.19 (plus tax and tip). Some may also offer wine or beer pairings for an additional fee.

The names of participating restaurants and their offerings will be available Jan. 25 on the chamber website www.lompoc.com.

“We will once again be posting all of the special menus online as they become available to us by the restaurants,” said Marlee Bedford, LVCC&VB communications and program director. “Keep checking back on the site all the way up until the week of the event for more updates.”

Lompoc Restaurant Week is a time to try new restaurants, or visit an old favorite. A diverse offering of dining and tasting experiences is available.

There will also be chances to win a $25 gift certificate wutg restaurants handing out raffle tickets to those who order a Restaurant Week special. A winner will be drawn at the end of the week.

For more information, contact LVCC&VB, 805-736-4567 or email [email protected]

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.