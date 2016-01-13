Lompoc Restaurant Week to Prove Nothing Beats Lompoc Eats

Dining

Starting Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, the Lompoc Valley will be showing off its good eats and drinks for its inaugural Winter Restaurant Week.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau (LVCC&VB), the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance (SRHWA) and Shop Lompoc Shop Small (SLSS) are proud to sponsor this special week-long celebration of culinary creativity and craft in conjunction with restaurant and winery owners of Lompoc.

Lompoc Valley Winter Restaurant Week allows dining patrons an opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option or a special event for only $20.16 (plus tax and tip). Some locations may also offer wine or beer pairings for an additional fee.

The participating restaurants and their offerings will be available after Jan. 22, 2016, on the Chamber website.

Chelsea Cochran, Restaurant Week co-chair and Chamber executive assistant, reports “We have this great new website with all of the new bells and whistles, so we are supporting this event by posting all of the menus, hours and specials as they become available to us by the restaurants. Keep checking back on the site all the way up until the week of the event for more updates.”

For many, the local restaurant week is an opportunity to get out and try new restaurants throughout the valley. With a diverse offering of dining and tasting experiences available, visitors and locals alike will have plenty to choose from.

For out-of-towners looking to get in on the delicious deals, many local lodging properties are offering special rates for hotel rooms so diners can create an overnight package and participate in more than one great dining venue.

“Restaurant Week has been successful in other communities around the central coast so we thought that we would try out the program here and give the Lompoc Valley eateries a chance to shine and show everyone how good they are,” stated Barbara Satterfield, Restaurant Week co-chair and SRHWA executive director.

Ken Ostini, President and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, reports, “We want people to go out to eat and enjoy themselves at a historically slow time for the restaurant industry. Lompoc has some really unique restaurants with a wide variety of cuisines.

"We would love for out of town folks to come try us out and taste what Lompoc has to offer," he says. "There will also be many opportunities to win a $25 gift certificate as each participating restaurant will be awarding one at the end of the week to a lucky diner.”

“Everyone doesn’t always realize the importance of patronizing small privately owned or family owned businesses,” says Robin Dunaetz, Founder of SLSS, “for four years now, SLSS has been educating the public about the economic and cultural benefits of the shop small movement across the United States. We’ve mainly focused on retail stores and wineries, so it’s nice to turn our attention on the well-deserved restaurateurs who do so much for our valley.

"These business owners support our nonprofits, organizations and sports teams; they feed the homeless and hungry and they give so much to our community," she says. "We should spend a week spotlighting them.”

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 805.736.4567 x223 or email [email protected].

— Jason Reynolds represents the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.