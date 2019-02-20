Lompoc Rotary Club Hosts 33rd Annual Rotary Wine Tasting, Auction

Tickets are available for the Lompoc Rotary Club’s Wine Tasting and Auction, 1-4 p.m., Feb. 24, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave. This marks the 33rd year of Lompoc Valley''s largest wine tasting event, featuring more than 30 local wineries, craft breweries and restaurant tastings.

An added bonus is the competitive silent auction, followed by a live auction with offerings including fine wine, dining experiences, and golf excursions.

Proceeds raised by the Lompoc Rotary Club will support Lompoc community projects, with a special focus this year on the renovation of Huyck Stadium. The Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field is raising $2.4 million for the project.

The renovation is a partnership between the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Lompoc Unified School District. Proposed renovations include synthetic turf, a synthetic polyurethane track, and reconfiguring the track to 400 meters with nine lanes.

Tickets for the Wine Tasting and Auction are available for a $50 donation. Tickets available at Sissy’s Uptown Café, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, and online at lompocrotary.org.

For more information, call 805-757-9896.

— Edwin Braxton for Lompoc Rotary Club.