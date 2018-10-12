Friday, October 12 , 2018, 11:44 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Rotary Joins Global Event to Eradicate Polio

By Ed Braxton for Rotary Club of Lompoc | October 12, 2018 | 7:53 a.m.

On World Polio Day — Oct. 24 — the Rotary Club of Lompoc will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world, while urging community support to end the paralyzing disease.

Lompoc Rotary members are among millions reaching out across the globe to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio — a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.  

Scratch Kitchen and Lompoc Rotary will host World Polio Day FUN raiser, 5-8 p.m. at Scratch Kitchen, 610 North H St. Proceeds from the event will be directed to Rotary International’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 22 cases in 2017.

To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year in support of global polio eradication efforts.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1.

Without full funding and political commitment, polio could return to previously polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

“We want our friends and neighbors in Lompoc to know that polio still exists in the world,” said Ed Braxton, president of the Lompoc Rotary.

“Many folks believe that this disease isn’t a threat anymore, but, it is until there are no new reported cases and everyone possible is vaccinated,” he said. “We are in the home-stretch in eliminating polio forever.

“We want as many people to learn about Rotary’s work in this cause and to help us get to the finish line.

“Chef Augusto Caudillo, a fellow member of the Lompoc Rotary, is graciously opening the doors of Scratch Kitchen to support this great cause.

“We hope to see as many people as possible to come and enjoy a great dining experience for an even greater cause,” Braxton said.

Since 1985, Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion to ending polio, including funds contributed by the Rotary Club of Lompoc.

Visit endpolio.org and www.lompocrotary.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

— Ed Braxton for Rotary Club of Lompoc.

 

