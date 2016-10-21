Lompoc Runs All Over Santa Ynez, 48-3

Toa Taua and the Lompoc football team turned the showdown of unbeaten teams into a rout Friday night.
Taua rushed for 223 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Braves to a 48-3 romp at Santa Ynez in a battle of 7-0 and CIF top-5 teams. Lompoc is third in Division 4 while Santa Ynez is No. 3 in Division 10
The Pirates struggled to contain Lompoc's potent rushing attack. Dallas Canley added 122 yards on just nine carries and scored on a 26-yard run. Taua scored on runs of 9, 3, 6 and 24 yards.
Mike McCoy kicked a 29-yard field goal for Santa Ynez' only points.
