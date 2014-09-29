Lompoc School District Awarded $1.2 Million to Provide Fresh, Healthy Meals

The grant, from the Orfalea Foundation School Food Initiative, will help remodel the central kitchen, with an aim toward reducing childhood obesity

The Orfalea Foundation School Food Initiative has awarded the Lompoc Unified School District $1.2 million to help bring healthier, fresh foods to 10,000 children in the district.

The money will allow the district to replace its central kitchen to prepare and cook more foods from scratch, and offer a fresh daily salad bar.

"This will not only be a gift for today, but will be a gift for future generations," said Trevor McDonald, president of the district's board of trustees. "We will get healthier, more quality foods into the hands and stomachs of our children."

The new kitchen will feature more refrigerator space, and an additional cooking line with a tilt skillet, two steam-jacketed kettles, a roll-in combo oven, and exhaust hood and a new blast chiller.

The money will also pay for a new area for processing fresh produce, a new dishwasher for pots and pans, new flooring and an upgraded air-conditioning system.

"We are able to cut, prepare and serve fresh food all in the same day," McDonald said.

McDonald said the district five years ago began to move away from the traditional school lunch program, where meals were prepared and frozen days and weeks in advance.

"They are not the healthiest things that kids should be eating," he said.

The grant will allow the district to expand its fresh food ingredients with local produce for meals such as salads, stir fry or wraps.

"It is a whole shift in thinking in the way we are doing things and the way we are serving kids," McDonald said.

The fresh produce for those meals, however, takes up a lot of storage space.

"We have slowly been making the push for whole ingredients, but that hits a ceiling when prep space storage space reaches its capacity," McDonald said. "Now we can continue to push the limits on preparing this quality whole food for the students."

The new facility, at the district's headquarters at 606 E. Central Ave., will benefit three high schools, two middle schools and 10 elementary schools.

Officials hope the facility, which is already under construction, will be completed by the end of the year.

The healthier foods, McDonald said, will also help Lompoc continue to educate about the challenges of childhood obesity.

"This is a phenomenal investment in the youth of Lompoc," McDonald said. "We are hoping to continue the education of the community ,of parents and the children, to really highlight that there's a significant problem, but we also have solutions."

