Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc School District Awarded $1.2 Million to Provide Fresh, Healthy Meals

The grant, from the Orfalea Foundation School Food Initiative, will help remodel the central kitchen, with an aim toward reducing childhood obesity

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 29, 2014 | 8:15 p.m.

The Orfalea Foundation School Food Initiative has awarded the Lompoc Unified School District $1.2 million to help bring healthier, fresh foods to 10,000 children in the district.

The money will allow the district to replace its central kitchen to prepare and cook more foods from scratch, and offer a fresh daily salad bar. 

"This will not only be a gift for today, but will be a gift for future generations," said Trevor McDonald, president of the district's board of trustees. "We will get healthier, more quality foods into the hands and stomachs of our children."

The new kitchen will feature more refrigerator space, and an additional cooking line with a tilt skillet, two steam-jacketed kettles, a roll-in combo oven, and exhaust hood and a new blast chiller.

The money will also pay for a new area for processing fresh produce, a new dishwasher for pots and pans, new flooring and an upgraded air-conditioning system.

"We are able to cut, prepare and serve fresh food all in the same day," McDonald said. 

McDonald said the district five years ago began to move away from the traditional school lunch program, where meals were prepared and frozen days and weeks in advance.

"They are not the healthiest things that kids should be eating," he said. 

The grant will allow the district to expand its fresh food ingredients with local produce for meals such as salads, stir fry or wraps. 

Lompoc Unified Superintendent Trevor McDonald is working with the Orfalea Foundation's director of the School Food Initiative, Kathleen de Chadenèdes, to help bring healthier food to students. (Lompoc Unified School District photo)

"It is a whole shift in thinking in the way we are doing things and the way we are serving kids," McDonald said.

The fresh produce for those meals, however, takes up a lot of storage space. 

"We have slowly been making the push for whole ingredients, but that hits a ceiling when prep space storage space reaches its capacity," McDonald said. "Now we can continue to push the limits on preparing this quality whole food for the students."

The new facility, at the district's headquarters at 606 E. Central Ave., will benefit three high schools, two middle schools and 10 elementary schools.

Officials hope the facility, which is already under construction, will be completed by the end of the year.

The healthier foods, McDonald said, will also help Lompoc continue to educate about the challenges of childhood obesity.

"This is a phenomenal investment in the youth of Lompoc," McDonald said. "We are hoping to continue the education of the community ,of parents and the children, to really highlight that there's a significant problem, but we also have solutions."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 