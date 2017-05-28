Lompoc Schools Honor Top Certified, Classified Staff

The Lompoc Unified School District recognized its certificated and classified award winners at the Annual Santa Barbara County Teachers Network Education Celebration on May 25.

Honored were:

Sarah Barthel (Lompoc High School): 2017 Santa Barbara Performing Arts Teacher winner, who directed Lompoc High School Performing Arts Student Group in the opening musical performance.

Garson Olivieri (Cabrillo High School): 2018 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

Jamin Bean (La Honda STEAM Academy): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – 2D and 3D Playgrounds.

JaNae Burger (Miguelto School): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – Ted Talks

Karen Hamner (La Honda STEAM Academy): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – 4-6 Hypothesis Integrated Unit

Christopher Ladwig (Cabrillo High School): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – Why Are We So Different?

Juanita Pasallo (Arthur Hapgood School): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – The Incredible Migration of the Monarch Butterfly

Sarah Barthel, (Lompoc High School): Curriculum Project Grant Winner – BRAVE

Alyssa Prieto (Lompoc High School): Instructional Strategy Team Grants – Geometry is the Key to a Perfect Selfie!

Susan Reilly (La Honda STEAM Academy): Coach – Instructional Strategy Team Grants – Super Star Math Mentors.

Karen Hamner (La Honda STEAM Academy): Instructional Strategy Team - Super Star Math Mentors.

Katherine Pena (La Honda STEAM Academy): Instructional Strategy Team - Super Star Math Mentors.

Barbara Courain (Vandenberg Middle School): Care for our Earth Grants – Vandenberg Middle Goes Green – Everyone Recycles

Markie Wordley (Lompoc High School): Care for our Earth Grants – Water Conservation, Reclamation and You!

Bree Jansen (Lompoc High School): Innovator – Choreographic Self-Reflection and Revision Through the use of Google Applications

Elizabeth Chavez (La Honda STEAM Academy): Crystal Apple Educator Award: North County Classified Employee of the Year

Superintendent Trevor McDonald said, “It was a great pleasure to attend the awards ceremony Thursday evening and see the outstanding employees of Lompoc Unified so well and proudly represented.

"This great showing by our dedicated staff just goes to prove that we at LUSD are fully and totally committed to providing the best educational opportunity to each and every one of our students.

"I am so proud of all our award winners and their hard work for our students. They truly represent LUSD with pride and distinction,” he said.

— Shirley Edwards for Lompoc Unified School District.